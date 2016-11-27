  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Police seek suspect in pistol-whipping

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 11:17am
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a domestic battery that occurred Thursday during which the victim was struck with a handgun.

The suspect, Sancarlos Cordes Traylor, 26, of Farmerville, reportedly fled the area in a white Ford Crown Victoria and may have headed back to Union Parish, Ruston Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:14 p.m. in the 700 block of Second Avenue.

