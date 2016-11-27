› Home ›
Art submissions sought for contest
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 11:09am
Event: Call for Submissions of Sculpture for Billboard Art Contest
Date: now through Feb. 1
Details: NCLAC is seeking submissions of sculpture images for its upcoming billboard art project, sponsored by Driggers Outdoor. See the details at www.nclac.org
Location: billboard will be located on I-20 in the Ruston area for 6 months
Cost: free to enter for NCLAC members
Contact: NCLAC office (318)255-1450 or nclac5@gmail.com
