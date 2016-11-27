  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

NCLAC offers new opportunities for artists

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 11:07am
in

NCLAC is excited to offer two new opportunities for artists. First, in collaboration with Parish Press, we are presenting #50 @ $50 — a juried exhibition of 50 artworks to be sold for $50 each. Artists who are interested in participating can apply through our site at nclac.org.
Submitting work for this exhibition is free, but the $50 selling price must include a 20 percent commission that will be shared between NCLAC and Parish Press.

We are seeking small works for this show—no larger than 8”x10.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share