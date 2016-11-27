› Home ›
NCLAC offers new opportunities for artists
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 11:07am
NCLAC is excited to offer two new opportunities for artists. First, in collaboration with Parish Press, we are presenting #50 @ $50 — a juried exhibition of 50 artworks to be sold for $50 each. Artists who are interested in participating can apply through our site at nclac.org.
Submitting work for this exhibition is free, but the $50 selling price must include a 20 percent commission that will be shared between NCLAC and Parish Press.
We are seeking small works for this show—no larger than 8”x10.”
