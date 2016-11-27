  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
So long 2016, you won’t be missed

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 11:03am
Heather S. Hawley
Well, Sunday is the big day. A new year is upon us and it’s the time of year that we look back at the past 12 months and reflect.

Well, let’s just be honest, 2016 has taken a lot more than it has given us — in my opinion anyway.

I should have known this year was going to be a lesson in sorrow after David Bowie was taken from us on Jan. 10.

Then it just got worse when Alan Rickman passed away four days later.

But, 2016 wasn’t all shadows and tears, and in order to get past the things that 2016 has taken, we have to focus on the things it has given.

