Heed fireworks rules, be safe
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 10:59am
Rick Hohlt
With only hours to go before the New Year’s countdown begins, the National Council on Fireworks Safety has a tip for everyone considering starting 2017 with a bang: Don’t.
The council isn’t against fireworks. It simple wants consumers to use fireworks wisely and be aware of the injuries and other damage carelessness can cause.
We echo the council’s sentiments. Setting off fireworks as a holiday tradition can be fun and stunningly beautiful so long as common sense is also invited to the party.
