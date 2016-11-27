› Home ›
Louisiana Tech sets dates for ‘Legends’ days
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 10:56am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will be honoring two very special teams on back-to-back weekends in January as the Athletic Department is holding Legends Day for both the Bulldog and Lady Techsters basketball programs.
At 1 p.m. Jan. 14 the Lady Techsters will host Old Dominion in the Thomas Assembly Center for its women’s basketball Legends Day. Every former player, coach and support staff member from the Lady Techsters program is invited to return that weekend and participate in the festivities surrounding the game.
