  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters to open C-USA play

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 10:54am
in
LA Tech takes on Southern Miss at 6:30 p.m. today in TAC
Leader Sports Service
123016 Techsters bench C.jpg
Photo courtesy LATechSportsPix.com - Head coach Brooke Stoehr (center foreground) and her Lady Techsters basketball team begin Conference USA play at 6:30 p.m. today when they play host to Southern Mississippi in the Thomas Assembly Center.

For the fourth time in four seasons as a member of Conference USA, Louisiana Tech will open league play against Southern Miss as the Lady Techsters host the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. today at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) hopes for a better outcome then in the first three league openers as Southern Miss (8-4, 0-0 C-USA) has won all of them, including last year’s 68-57 victory in Hattiesburg.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share