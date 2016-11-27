› Home ›
Techsters to open C-USA play
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 10:54am
LA Tech takes on Southern Miss at 6:30 p.m. today in TAC
Leader Sports Service
For the fourth time in four seasons as a member of Conference USA, Louisiana Tech will open league play against Southern Miss as the Lady Techsters host the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. today at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) hopes for a better outcome then in the first three league openers as Southern Miss (8-4, 0-0 C-USA) has won all of them, including last year’s 68-57 victory in Hattiesburg.
