Warhawks soar past G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/29/2016 - 10:59am
MONROE (AP) — Travis Munnings and Marcus Washington totaled 16 points each to lead Louisiana-Monroe over Grambling 81-45 on Wednesday night.
ULM’s Jordon Harris added 15 points, Sam McDaniel scored 11 and the Warhawks (6-7) led the entire way.
Louisiana-Monroe opened to a 27-7 lead while making 11 of its first 14 shots from the field and started the second half with a 16-0 run to lead 60-28 on Munnings’ 3-pointer with 15:34 left.
