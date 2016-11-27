  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Warhawks soar past G-Men

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/29/2016 - 10:59am
020216 GSU Ribeiro C.jpg
Leader file photo - Grambling State’s Nigel Ribeiro (2) totaled 11 points in the Tigers’ 81-45 loss at Louisiana-Monroe Wednesday night.

MONROE (AP) — Travis Munnings and Marcus Washington totaled 16 points each to lead Louisiana-Monroe over Grambling 81-45 on Wednesday night.

ULM’s Jordon Harris added 15 points, Sam McDaniel scored 11 and the Warhawks (6-7) led the entire way.

Louisiana-Monroe opened to a 27-7 lead while making 11 of its first 14 shots from the field and started the second half with a 16-0 run to lead 60-28 on Munnings’ 3-pointer with 15:34 left.

