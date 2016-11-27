  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech duo honored for academics

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/29/2016 - 10:56am
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech’s Kathryn Sloan and Nomvula Kgoale have been selected to the 2016 NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-South Region Teams, announced by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

Sloan was named to the 11-person second team as a forward while Kgoale was named to the 12-person third team as a defender.

Sloan, a senior from Kansas City, Missouri, has a perfect 4.00 grade point average while majoring in Communication Arts and Design.

