Tech duo honored for academics
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/29/2016 - 10:56am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Kathryn Sloan and Nomvula Kgoale have been selected to the 2016 NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-South Region Teams, announced by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.
Sloan was named to the 11-person second team as a forward while Kgoale was named to the 12-person third team as a defender.
Sloan, a senior from Kansas City, Missouri, has a perfect 4.00 grade point average while majoring in Communication Arts and Design.
