  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech’s McCree honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/28/2016 - 11:15am
in
T. Scott Boatright
120416 Tech McCree C.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech senior forward Erik McCree averaged McCree averaged 24 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of home games for the Dunkin’ Dogs last week.

Louisiana Tech senior forward Erik McCree led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding in both of the Dunkin’ Dogs’ games last week, and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association took notice.

McCree was announced Tuesday as the LSWA’s men’s basketball Player of the Week after being selected by a panel of sports writers from across the state.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share