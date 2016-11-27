› Home ›
Tech’s McCree honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/28/2016 - 11:15am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech senior forward Erik McCree led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding in both of the Dunkin’ Dogs’ games last week, and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association took notice.
McCree was announced Tuesday as the LSWA’s men’s basketball Player of the Week after being selected by a panel of sports writers from across the state.
