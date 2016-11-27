  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

C-USA honors Tech’s Harris

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/27/2016 - 11:57am
in
122116 Tech Harris C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech true freshman Jalen Harris has scored in double digits in four of the Bulldogs’ last five games.

After coming off the bench in week seven to register two double-digit scoring performances, Louisiana Tech’s Jalen Harris has been named as the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Week.

The true freshman has not missed a beat since missing four straight games due to injury, scoring in double figures in four of the last five contests. Last Tuesday in a one-point loss to Florida Gulf Coast, Harris recorded 14 points while knocking down two three-pointers.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share