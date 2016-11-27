› Home ›
C-USA honors Tech’s Harris
After coming off the bench in week seven to register two double-digit scoring performances, Louisiana Tech’s Jalen Harris has been named as the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Week.
The true freshman has not missed a beat since missing four straight games due to injury, scoring in double figures in four of the last five contests. Last Tuesday in a one-point loss to Florida Gulf Coast, Harris recorded 14 points while knocking down two three-pointers.
