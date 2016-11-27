  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Last-play field goal lifts Tech over Navy

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 11:45am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com Louisiana Tech players celebrate Saturday after junior kicker Jonathan Barnes’ 32-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Bulldogs to a 48-45 win over Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Louisiana Tech University’s high-powered aerial attack set up junior placekicker Jonathan Barnes’ game-ending 32-yard field goal Friday as Louisiana Tech defeated Navy 48-45 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

Senior Bulldog Trent Taylor was named the game’s MVP after setting an Armed Forces Bowl record with 12 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns while junior receiver Carlos Henderson added 10 catches for 129 yards and a pair of scores for the Bulldogs.
Both Henderson and Taylor had catches of more than 20 yards on Tech’s final and winning drive.

