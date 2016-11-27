› Home ›
Run English Village shows spirit
The Run English Village Collection is on display at the Lincoln Parish Museum until Jan. 31. Donated by Lewis and Pamela Love, the exhibit features Christmas decorations of all sorts including a nativity scene, Christmas lights and other Christmas decorations. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Jan. 3-6 for the holiday season.
