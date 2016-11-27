› Home ›
Museum director shares Lincoln Parish’s history
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 11:42am
Derek J. Amaya
One Lincoln Parish resident dedicates her time to help make the Lincoln Parish Museum the best it can possibly be — and she said “it’s just the teacher” in her.
Margaret Anne Emory, Lincoln Parish Museum Director, returned to Ruston right after Hurricane Katrina flooded her New Orleans home in 2005.
Since returning, Emory helped create the atmosphere of the Lincoln Parish Museum, housed at the R.W. Davis home.
“I’ve been a schoolteacher all my live,” she said. “It’s just in me.”
