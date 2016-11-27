  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Museum director shares Lincoln Parish’s history

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 11:42am
Derek J. Amaya
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA Margaret Anne Emory, Lincoln Parish Museum Director, has helped transform the R.W. Davis Home to the Lincoln Parish Museum.

One Lincoln Parish resident dedicates her time to help make the Lincoln Parish Museum the best it can possibly be — and she said “it’s just the teacher” in her.

Margaret Anne Emory, Lincoln Parish Museum Director, returned to Ruston right after Hurricane Katrina flooded her New Orleans home in 2005.

Since returning, Emory helped create the atmosphere of the Lincoln Parish Museum, housed at the R.W. Davis home.

“I’ve been a schoolteacher all my live,” she said. “It’s just in me.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

