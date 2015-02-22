  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Rotary makes donations

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 11:37am
Rotary of Lincoln, Inc. donated 1,000 bags of food to CCA for the Spirit of Christmas and pictured are Bob Myers, Stephanie Matthews (CCA), Pam Stewart & Chris Turner all members of the Rotary of Lincoln club.

