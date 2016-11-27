› Home ›
Memories of Christmas in Ruston
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 11:34am
in
T. Scott Boatright
I am proudly New Orleans born and bred and spent many a Christmas morning opening gifts under the tree in our living room on St. Nick Drive in New Orleans.
Yes, I really did grow up on St. Nick Drive. Valentine Court was right behind us and Easter Lane behind that.
But my parents grew up here and I spent my first Christmas, less than a month shy of my first birthday, right here in the piney hills of north Louisiana dividing time spent with my mother’s family in Quitman and my father’s family here in Ruston.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos