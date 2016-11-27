  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Church News: 12.25.16

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 11:33am
in

ASSEMBLY OF GOD

First Assembly of God
“Living in the Spirit” class is at 9:45 a.m. Sundays. Children’s church is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery through age 3 is provided at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, by request on Sunday night and at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

BAPTIST

Calvary
Bible study classes begin at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Worship is also held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Men’s prayer breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Wednesday prayer services are at 6:30 p.m.

China Grove Missionary

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share