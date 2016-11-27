› Home ›
Barnes boots Tech past Navy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 11:24am
Bulldogs march off with 48-45 win in Armed Forces Bowl
T. Scott Boatright
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Louisiana Tech passing game lit up the night like a rocket’s red glare while the Bulldogs’ blitzkrieg ground attack kept Navy off balance throughout the contest.
And by the time the smoke had cleared Friday, the Bulldogs walked away with a 48-45 win over the 25th-ranked Midshipmen in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University.
