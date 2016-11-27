Armed Forces Bowl Photo Gallery

› Home ›
Photos by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com • Clockwise:
Louisiana Tech senior quarterback Ryan Higgins (14) touches down in paydirt on a one-yard run to open scoring in Saturday’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
Tech’s Trent Taylor (5) was named the game’s MVP after catching 12 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.
Tech’s Carlos Henderson, pictured reaching high to haul in a pass, totaled 266 all-purpose yards with 129 receiving, 137 kick return yards and two touchdown receptions.
