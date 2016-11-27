› Home ›
Remembering first bowl appearance for Bulldogs
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 11:08am
in
Nico Van Thyn - Special to the Leader
Louisiana Tech’s first football bowl game experience was a cool one — in every way.
Those in attendance at the Grantland Rice Bowl in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 1968, will remember that cold day ... if they’ve thawed out.
“The most miserable day I have ever spent in my life,” the Tech backfield coach that day, Mickey Slaughter, remembers. And he played professional football on some cold days in Denver.
It was an NCAA Division II regional bowl game, one of four around the country — but it was before the NCAA established a playoff system for that division.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos