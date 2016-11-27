› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs down LSUS
Fri, 12/23/2016
Leader Sports Service
In their final non-conference game of the season, five Louisiana Tech players scored in double figures, led by forward Erik McCree who had a team-high 23 points and nine rebounds, as the Bulldogs rolled the Pilots by a score of 95-53 on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
The other four included Jalen Harris who came off the bench to score 17 points, the fifth time the freshman has reached double digits this year, as well as Derric Jean (13), Omar Sherman (11) and Jy’lan Washington (10).
