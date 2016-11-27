› Home ›
Lincoln Prep sweeps D’Arbonne Woods
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/23/2016 - 10:06am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Lincoln Preparatory School picked up a pair of runaway twins Tuesday as both the boys and girls teams won big over D’Arbonne Woods in District 1-1A play.
In the boys game, Chanse Robinson led the Panthers with 27 points, 14 rebounds and six steals as Lincoln Prep stormed to a 78-28 victory.
Amber Collinsworth topped the Lady Panthers with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals and one blocked shot to lead Lincoln Prep to a 54-5 win in the girls’ game.
Lexi Perkins added 13 points, 11 boards, four steals and one block for the Lady Panthers.
GIRLS
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos