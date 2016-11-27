› Home ›
Louisiana Tech looks to sink Navy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/23/2016 - 10:05am
Bulldogs take on Midshipmen at 3:30 p.m. today in Armed Forces Bowl
T. Scott Boatright
After losing its last two games, Louisiana Tech looks to bring home a little holiday redemption as the Bulldogs battle Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Bulldogs (8-5) are ranked fifth in the nation in total offense but lost their regular season finale to Southern Miss before being defeated by Western Kentucky in the Conference USA title game.
