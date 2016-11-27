› Home ›
Stuff Santa’s Sack donates toys
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:22am
in
Donations head to local children, families
Derek J. Amaya
Local children will receive donated toys and other recourses from Stuff Santa’s Sack for a second straight year this holiday season.
The annual program that raises donations for less fortunate children to help them have a brighter holiday raised more than $1,000 in cash and gift cards, with truckloads of donated toys, said Cathi Cox-Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE Coordinator.
“Our community is really something special,” she said. “The generosity of the folks here as well as their willingness to lend a helping hand is nothing short of remarkable.”
