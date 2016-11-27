  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Stuff Santa’s Sack donates toys

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:22am
in
Donations head to local children, families
Derek J. Amaya
122316 Stuff Santa's Sack DA C.jpg
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - Amy Stegall, of Trinity Methodist Church, left, Ruston Fire Department firefighters Casey Barton, center, and Michael Summerville, right, begin to load a RFD truck with donated toys for Stuff Santa’s Sack.

Local children will receive donated toys and other recourses from Stuff Santa’s Sack for a second straight year this holiday season.

The annual program that raises donations for less fortunate children to help them have a brighter holiday raised more than $1,000 in cash and gift cards, with truckloads of donated toys, said Cathi Cox-Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE Coordinator.

“Our community is really something special,” she said. “The generosity of the folks here as well as their willingness to lend a helping hand is nothing short of remarkable.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share