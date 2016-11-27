› Home ›
NCLAC wraps up 2016, prepares for 2017
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:15am
in
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council office has had such a wonderful year serving our region. As we near the end of 2016, it’s the perfect time to reflect upon highlights from the year.
NCLAC began 2016 with our Silent Auction at the Krewe of Allegro Mardi Gras Ball, the collaborative fundraiser held by the Dixie Center for the Arts, Ruston Community Theatre and NCLAC. The silent auction raised general operating funds for us, and the ball benefitted the Sustaining Building Fund for the historic DCA building itself, the home of arts programming in downtown Ruston.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos