Christmas ornaments tell a story

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:10am
in
Heather S. Hawley
Hawley, Heather.jpg

Christmas at my parent’s house usually began once the Thanksgiving coma subsided and we had the energy to get the tree and holiday-related boxes out of the shed.

As the tree is assembled and the lights were strung, my brother and I were handed worn, crumbled boxes with our names scribbled across the front in black permanent marker.

In each of our boxes was — and still is — a lifetime of ornaments.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

