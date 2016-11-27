› Home ›
Christmas ornaments tell a story
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:10am
in
Heather S. Hawley
Christmas at my parent’s house usually began once the Thanksgiving coma subsided and we had the energy to get the tree and holiday-related boxes out of the shed.
As the tree is assembled and the lights were strung, my brother and I were handed worn, crumbled boxes with our names scribbled across the front in black permanent marker.
In each of our boxes was — and still is — a lifetime of ornaments.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos