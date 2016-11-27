› Home ›
Stuff Santa’s Sack brings joy to local children
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:06am
Thanks to Stuff Santa’s Sack, now every Lincoln Parish child will have a special Christmas this year.
The annual program that collects toys and other resources for less fortunate children is now in its second year.
Toys collected from Boy Scouts, American Bikers Active Toward Education and local businesses around town donated more than $1,000 in cash and gift card donations with truckloads of gifts for those children and their families.
The youngers, who are identified by Junior Auxiliary of Ruston, are from the local school district.
