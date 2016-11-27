› Home ›
Tech looks to expand program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 11:04am
Dogs with A Cause looks to host all teams
Derek J. Amaya
Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series about Dogs with A Cause, a partnership between Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education and Athletics Program, benefiting third- through fifth-graders at Ruston schools.
Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education’s Teachers, Educators and Mentors Full-Year Clinical Residency Schools span over 11 schools in three school districts in the North Louisiana area.
