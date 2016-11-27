  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech looks to expand program

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 11:04am
Dogs with A Cause looks to host all teams
Derek J. Amaya
Submitted photo - Ruston Elementary School fifth grader Georgia Casady walks through a round of applause from the Louisiana Tech University’s men’s basketball team after completing the day’s activities with Dogs with A Cause.

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series about Dogs with A Cause, a partnership between Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education and Athletics Program, benefiting third- through fifth-graders at Ruston schools.

Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education’s Teachers, Educators and Mentors Full-Year Clinical Residency Schools span over 11 schools in three school districts in the North Louisiana area.

