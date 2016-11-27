› Home ›
Christmas back in my hometown
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:53am
in
Derek J. Amaya
The last time I spent Christmas in my hometown was in 2013.
My Metairie home slowly creeps into the distance year-by-year the longer I live in Ruston.
I call both areas home, but the older I get and the longer I stay here, the more awkward I feel when I return home.
That’s not a bad thing though.
I think my awkwardness in Metairie attributes to my comfort levels I reached staying in Ruston for roughly six years now.
But in the end, I cannot express how happy I am to be spending Christmas with my family for the first time in years.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos