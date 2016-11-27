› Home ›
Inmate success: a time to celebrate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:51am
Rick Hohlt
“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens,” the biblical author of Ecclesiastes wrote.
In that vein, Tuesday was a time for celebration at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Two young women, one a recently released inmate and the other, still incarcerated, became the LPDC’s first HiSET program graduates. HiSET is Louisiana’s high school graduate equivalency diploma program.
