Techsters to play at La.-Lafayette
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:49am
Leader Sports Service
LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Tech closes out its non-conference season when the Lady Techsters travel south to face UL-Lafayette at 7 p.m. today at the Cajun Dome.
The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on ESPN 97.7 FM and KJVC 92.7 FM with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. The free audio can also be accessed via the Louisiana Tech X mobile app and the Red Peach Media app. Fans can also listen online at ESPN977.com.
