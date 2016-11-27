› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs hosting LSU-S tonight at TAC
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:46am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Dunkin’ Dogs play their non-conference finale at 6:30 p.m. today as they play host to LSU-Shreveport inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (7-5) will look to try to start a new home winning streak after suffering a tough one-point loss in the TAC on Tuesday to Florida Gulf Coast.
History says the Bulldogs are good at bouncing back, having lost back-to-back games only four times in the last three-plus seasons.
