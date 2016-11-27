  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs hosting LSU-S tonight at TAC

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:46am
Leader Sports Service
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins (wtih ball) is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs this season.

Louisiana Tech’s Dunkin’ Dogs play their non-conference finale at 6:30 p.m. today as they play host to LSU-Shreveport inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech (7-5) will look to try to start a new home winning streak after suffering a tough one-point loss in the TAC on Tuesday to Florida Gulf Coast.

History says the Bulldogs are good at bouncing back, having lost back-to-back games only four times in the last three-plus seasons.

