› Home ›
LA Tech’s Kiptum, Kaufman named All-Louisiana runners
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:45am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech sophomores Manoah Kiptum closed out an impressive cross country season by being named to the All-Louisiana team, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association has announced.
Kiptum was Louisiana Tech’s top finisher in every event the Bulldogs competed in this season, including three top 10 finishes and placing inside the top 30 in every race. The sophomore from Eldoret, Kenya, placed inside the top five on three separate occasions and inside the top 20 individually four times.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos