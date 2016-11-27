  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Monne All-State Volleyball first-teamer

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:42am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Marta Monne was one of only two players in Conference USA this season to register more than 300 kills and 300 digs during the regular season.

Marta Monne was named first team all-Louisiana in an announcement released by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Wednesday night, while Angela Papach garnered second team all-Louisiana honors.

Monne is the first Lady Techster to receive first team All-Louisiana honors since Lori Hunsucker in 2010. This also marks the first time Louisiana Tech has had two players receive all-Louisiana honors in the same season since 2010 when Hunsucker was joined by Kara Jones who received second-team honors.

