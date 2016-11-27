› Home ›
Tech’s Monne All-State Volleyball first-teamer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:42am
Leader Sports Service
Marta Monne was named first team all-Louisiana in an announcement released by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Wednesday night, while Angela Papach garnered second team all-Louisiana honors.
Monne is the first Lady Techster to receive first team All-Louisiana honors since Lori Hunsucker in 2010. This also marks the first time Louisiana Tech has had two players receive all-Louisiana honors in the same season since 2010 when Hunsucker was joined by Kara Jones who received second-team honors.
