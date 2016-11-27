› Home ›
Parish trio named to Naismith ballot
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:16am
O.K. Davis
Three former collegiate stars from Lincoln Parish are on the ballot for the 2017 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The group includes Kim Mulkey from the famed Louisiana Tech University Lady Techsters’ program and both Jimmy Jones and the late Bob ‘’Lil’ Abner’’ Hopkins of Grambling State University.
The entire Class of 2017, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled April 3 at the men’s NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.
