Cougars put two on Class 1A All-State team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:15am
Ben Slusher earns DL honors while Tanner Disotell named return specialist
T. Scott Boatright
There’s no question Cedar Creek’s Tanner Disotell and Ben Slusher were two of the key players for the Cougars during their march to the Division IV football semifinals this season.
Disotell and Slusher were honored today as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State Football Team.
Slusher, a 5-8, 238-pound junior, earned first team honors as a defensive lineman, totaled 78 tackles on the season (55 solos) with 14 tackles for a loss and three quarterback sacks.
