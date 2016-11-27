› Home ›
Dogs with A Cause promotes students to read
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:39am
in
Program collaborates College of Education, athletics
Derek J. Amaya
Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series about Dogs with A Cause, a partnership between Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education and Athletics Program, benefiting third- through fifth-graders at Ruston schools.
Ruston third- through fifth-graders recently received a surprise chance to not only read and discuss books with Louisiana Tech University athletes, but also learn from the athletes what it takes to be a college student.
