Dogs with A Cause promotes students to read

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:39am
Program collaborates College of Education, athletics
Derek J. Amaya
Leader file photo - Qiydar Davis, left, a senior guard for the Louisiana Tech University basketball team, reads “What Do You Do With a Problem?” by Kobo Yamada with Kristie Braud, standing, a Tech education major, to more than 30 Ruston Elementary students in Jillian McAlpin’s fifth grade class recently. Those students included, from left, S’aryiah Andrews, 10; Ja’Tyler Johnson, 10; Myson Jackson, 10; Bryant Crook, 10; and Bridger Allen, 11.

Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series about Dogs with A Cause, a partnership between Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education and Athletics Program, benefiting third- through fifth-graders at Ruston schools.

Ruston third- through fifth-graders recently received a surprise chance to not only read and discuss books with Louisiana Tech University athletes, but also learn from the athletes what it takes to be a college student.

