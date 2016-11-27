  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Women make detention center history

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:34am
in
Pair are first to complete HiSET program
Nancy Bergeron
122116 LPDC graduation C.jpg
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Jessica Lewis, left, and Tasha Knox, right, pose with their newly earned Louisiana High School equivalency diplomas. The two women are the first graduates of the program at the HiSET program at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Lewis and Knox were presented their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Tuesday.

Tasha Nicole Knox and Jessica Danielle Lewis made history Tuesday.

The two women became the first graduates of Lincoln Parish Detention Center’s HiSET program and they have the official diplomas to prove it. HiSET is Louisiana’s high school equivalency test.

“It feels great,” Knox, 27, of Jonesboro, said. “I wanted my kids to know I could do it.”

Knox has three children, ages 6, 8 and 9.

Lewis, 28, of Choudrant, agreed graduation was good.

“I actually accomplished something and I actually did it,” she said.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share