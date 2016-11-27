› Home ›
Women make detention center history
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:34am
in
Pair are first to complete HiSET program
Nancy Bergeron
Tasha Nicole Knox and Jessica Danielle Lewis made history Tuesday.
The two women became the first graduates of Lincoln Parish Detention Center’s HiSET program and they have the official diplomas to prove it. HiSET is Louisiana’s high school equivalency test.
“It feels great,” Knox, 27, of Jonesboro, said. “I wanted my kids to know I could do it.”
Knox has three children, ages 6, 8 and 9.
Lewis, 28, of Choudrant, agreed graduation was good.
“I actually accomplished something and I actually did it,” she said.
