NAMI thanks community for year-round support
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:29am
Jerrilene Washington
Thank you, Ruston and Northeast Louisiana, for your gracious and generous support of the Ruston chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
You helped us raise awareness about mental illnesses and the importance of mental wellness for all. You helped us improve the lives of persons who are living with a mental illness and their families.
Events and Activities
Northeast Louisiana, you participated in our 22 events and activities, all of which were free and open to the general public.
