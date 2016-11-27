› Home ›
Lessons learned at the manger
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:25am
Nancy Bergeron
I stared at the manger scene all through church last Sunday. Not that the ceramic figures were any different than they were last year, or the year before.
The mismatched shepherds are still out of proportion for the somewhat-wobbly stable; the star on top still leans a little to the south and the donkeys — yes there are three, one shiny white, one gray, one brown — most definitely did not grow up in the same herd.
