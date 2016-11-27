› Home ›
Realtors deserve recognition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:22am
With more than 80 years of experience in the real estate business between them, Dicky Nealy, broker and owner of Lincoln Realty, and Frank Cordaro, broker and owner of Today’s Realty, were honored with the REALTOR Emeritus Award recently at the 2017 Installation Celebration held at the Bayou Desiard Country Club in Monroe.
Nealy said the decision to become a real estate agent was made on a whim.
