› Home ›
Bulldogs of yesterday vs. today: Which team would win?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:20am
in
Teddy Allen
Editor’s note: This is the second of a series of feature stories the Daily Leader is running leading up to Friday’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl pitting Louisiana Tech against Navy.
Comparing teams and players from different eras presents a problem or two. Or a couple hundred.
Some player or coach, key to the conversation, gets left out. Some key point now hazy by time is misunderstood. Some key kneepad’s left unturned.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos