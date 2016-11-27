› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs downed in waning seconds
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:13am
Florida Gulf Coast hands Tech only third home loss since February of 2012
T. Scott Boatright
In a game that went back and forth in both teams favor, the 2,277 in attendance Tuesday at the Thomas Assembly could sense they were potentially in for a fantastic finish.
There were, but not in the home team’s favor as the ball didn’t bounce the Bulldogs’ way in the waning seconds as Florida Gulf Coast escaped with a 79-78 win over Louisiana Tech, marking only the third home loss suffered by the ’Dogs since February 2012.
The game featured nine ties and 12 lead changes, the last being the most crucial.
