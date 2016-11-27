› Home ›
Local realtors honored with REALTOR Emeritus Award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/20/2016 - 11:17am
in
Heather Small Hawley
Dicky Nealy, founder and broker at Lincoln Realty, was recently selected to receive the REALTOR Emeritus Award for more than 40 years of service as a member of the National Association of REALTORS.
Nealy said he was happy to be selected for the award.
“I feel really honored to be recognized for my tenure in the real estate business,” he said. “This is how I make a living and to be honored for doing something that I enjoy is wonderful. I had no idea I would be recognized, I was just doing my due diligence in my profession.”
