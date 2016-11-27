› Home ›
Selecting the perfect gift this year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/20/2016 - 11:10am
Dora Ann Hatch
If your gift list is like mine, you have a few people on it who are hard to surprise. Each year I agonize over a few on my list and spend hours trying to find the perfect gift that makes their eyes light up. The perfect gift is not about how much it costs, but how well chosen it is for the person who receives it.
As the holidays approach, we all get caught up in long to-do lists and what once was fun becomes work.
That added pressure can make us miss out on what is truly important — enjoying time with friends and loved ones.
