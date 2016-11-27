  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men complete remarkable turnaround

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/20/2016 - 11:06am
in
Rick Hohlt

Congratulations to the Grambling State Tigers for capturing their 15th Black College National Championship.

Grambling’s 10-9 win over North Carolina Central in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl at the Atlanta Georgia Dome moved the Tigers to No. 2 in most national black college titles ever, behind only Tennessee State with 16 championships.

The G-Men won national titles in 1955, 1967, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1980, 1983, 1992, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008 and this year.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share