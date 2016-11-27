› Home ›
G-Men complete remarkable turnaround
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/20/2016 - 11:06am
Rick Hohlt
Congratulations to the Grambling State Tigers for capturing their 15th Black College National Championship.
Grambling’s 10-9 win over North Carolina Central in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl at the Atlanta Georgia Dome moved the Tigers to No. 2 in most national black college titles ever, behind only Tennessee State with 16 championships.
The G-Men won national titles in 1955, 1967, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1980, 1983, 1992, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008 and this year.
