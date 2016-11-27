› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to host Florida-Gulf Coast
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/20/2016 - 10:58am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech and Florida Gulf Coast — two teams known for their high-flying slam dunks — will meet on the hardwood at 6:30 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
The matchup is part of a home-and-home series between the two programs. LA Tech (7-4) went down to Fort Myers, Florida, last season right before Christmas and defeated FGCU, 66-63. It was a reunion of sorts as five Bulldog players on that squad hailed from the Sunshine State.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos