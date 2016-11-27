  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters fall in Memphis heartbreaker

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/20/2016 - 10:57am
in
Tigers squeeze out win with pair of free throws with 6 seconds left
Leader Sports Service
112716 Techsters Lang C.jpg
Leader file photo - Freshman Kierra Lang (3) scored a career-high 12 points Monday night in Louisiana Tech’s 56-54 loss at Memphis.

MEMPHIS — Brea Elmore sank two free throws with 6 seconds to play to lift the Memphis Tigers to a 56-54 win over Louisiana Tech before 542 fans at Elma Roane Fieldhouse Monday night.

Tech (5-5), which trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, fought back in the second half and tied the game at 54-54 on a 3-pointer by freshman Kierra Lang – her fourth of the game – with 8.1 seconds to play.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share