Techsters fall in Memphis heartbreaker
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/20/2016 - 10:57am
Tigers squeeze out win with pair of free throws with 6 seconds left
Leader Sports Service
MEMPHIS — Brea Elmore sank two free throws with 6 seconds to play to lift the Memphis Tigers to a 56-54 win over Louisiana Tech before 542 fans at Elma Roane Fieldhouse Monday night.
Tech (5-5), which trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, fought back in the second half and tied the game at 54-54 on a 3-pointer by freshman Kierra Lang – her fourth of the game – with 8.1 seconds to play.
