‘Little Joe’ Hinton made indelible mark as Tech great

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/19/2016 - 11:50am
O.K. Davis
This death hits close to home.

Really close.

Throughout much of my life— correction, make that my entire life — there’s been a Hinton.

Tom, Pat, Joe.

If you knew or kept up with Ruston High and Louisiana Tech University football, you just knew their famous last name: Hinton.

Now, the youngest of those three brothers is gone.

Joe died at the Princeton Place last Wednesday and with him went an impressive resume of success on the gridiron.

