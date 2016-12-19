› Home ›
‘Little Joe’ Hinton made indelible mark as Tech great
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/19/2016 - 11:50am
O.K. Davis
This death hits close to home.
Really close.
Throughout much of my life— correction, make that my entire life — there’s been a Hinton.
Tom, Pat, Joe.
If you knew or kept up with Ruston High and Louisiana Tech University football, you just knew their famous last name: Hinton.
Now, the youngest of those three brothers is gone.
Joe died at the Princeton Place last Wednesday and with him went an impressive resume of success on the gridiron.
