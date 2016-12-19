› Home ›
Lady Techsters to play at Memphis tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/19/2016 - 11:42am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Louisiana Tech will hit the road for the first of two road games this week when the Lady Techsters face Memphis at 7 p.m. today at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.
Tonight’s game against the Tigers can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. Fans can also hear the audio through the Louisiana Tech X mobile app and the Red Peach Media app while also listening online at ESPN977.com.
Tech (5-4), fresh off a 76-66 loss to Auburn, will also play at UL-Lafayette Thursday night to wrap up its non-conference schedule.
