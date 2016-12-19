  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters to play at Memphis tonight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/19/2016 - 11:42am
in
Leader Sports Service
121916 Techsters Stoehr C.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr will lead the Lady Techsters into Monday night’s match-up against the Memphis Tigers at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Louisiana Tech will hit the road for the first of two road games this week when the Lady Techsters face Memphis at 7 p.m. today at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Tonight’s game against the Tigers can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. Fans can also hear the audio through the Louisiana Tech X mobile app and the Red Peach Media app while also listening online at ESPN977.com.

Tech (5-4), fresh off a 76-66 loss to Auburn, will also play at UL-Lafayette Thursday night to wrap up its non-conference schedule.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share